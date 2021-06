Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows, too: Columbus, OH's Crew Stadium on August 17, and Milwaukee's Summerfest on September 1. All Hella Mega Tour dates are opened by The Interrupters.