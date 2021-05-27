Cancel
Landsea Homes Closes on 193 Additional Homesites at North Copper Canyon

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-quality and comfortable homes at attainable price points. Landsea Homes has sold 627 homes at North Copper Canyon since 2018. “New homebuyers have really responded to our offerings in the Surprise submarket, and we’re looking forward to extending our presence at North Copper Canyon for years to come,” said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. “We’ve experienced incredible success with 627 homes sold since we entered North Copper Canyon in 2018. Buyers appreciate our modern, spacious, and high-quality homes at attainable price points.”

bdmag.com
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

CBRE sells The Flats at Granite Reef for $17.5M

CBRE announced the sale of a 135-unit multifamily property, The Flats at Granite Reef, in Scottsdale, Ariz. to Girard Flats, LLC for $17.5 million. : Phoenix ranks No. 6 among hottest multifamily markets. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the California-based seller, and the...
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona adds jaw-dropping features to gourmet kitchen in Paradise Valley

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Phoenix, Arizona

Sit, Stay, Heal. - On Location with Councilwoman Laura Pastor

​On this very special edition of On Location, Councilwoman Pastor is at Hunkapi Farms for the grand opening celebration of Sit. Stay. Heal., a dream project that the Councilwoman turned into a reality. This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in the nation and will focus on providing dogs a safe place to live while their owners transition from living on the streets to securing more permanent housing.
KTAR News

Frontier adds nonstop flight between Phoenix, Hollywood/Burbank

PHOENIX – Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has added a route between Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Hollywood Burbank Airport. Nonstop service to and from the Los Angeles-area facility begins July 15, the airline said Thursday. A sale to launch the flight ends Monday at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time for travel...
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StateUS News and World Report

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Maricopa County, AZ12news.com

Electric vehicle company breaks ground and brings jobs to the Valley

PHOENIX — Another company committed to developing an electric vehicle is coming to Arizona. ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18-acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed at the eventual 235,000 square foot facility. Their task? At least some of them will work to assemble the brand's flagship electric vehicle dubbed “SOLO.” Its name derives from its single occupancy design.