Landsea Homes Closes on 193 Additional Homesites at North Copper Canyon
High-quality and comfortable homes at attainable price points. Landsea Homes has sold 627 homes at North Copper Canyon since 2018. “New homebuyers have really responded to our offerings in the Surprise submarket, and we’re looking forward to extending our presence at North Copper Canyon for years to come,” said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. “We’ve experienced incredible success with 627 homes sold since we entered North Copper Canyon in 2018. Buyers appreciate our modern, spacious, and high-quality homes at attainable price points.”bdmag.com