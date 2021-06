An easy Greek-inspired quinoa salad, refreshingly full of fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, feta cheese (dairy-free if desired!) and a tangy red wine vinaigrette. This Greek-inspired quinoa salad is one of those recipes that I make all the time (without a recipe ;)) but finally put down on paper to share. It’s super easy with one fair warning: there’s quite a bit of chopping involved. But while the quinoa cooks and steams (about 20 minutes total), you’ll have more than enough time to prep the pepper, cucumber, olives, tomatoes, red onion, and mint. The Greek red wine vinaigrette comes together in just a minute: add everything to a jar and shake.