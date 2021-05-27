Smedsrud balances work, school, life
High School is different for every student—it’s harder for some and easier for others. With advanced technology and a newer educational curriculum not only do students deal with school, some work and have personal issues that need to be taken care of. For some students it could be that their educational skills are not as strong as they desire, or it could be friendships and relationships. There is more to high school then what people see outside of the students’ shoes.hillcityprevailernews.com