Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Smedsrud balances work, school, life

hillcityprevailernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh School is different for every student—it’s harder for some and easier for others. With advanced technology and a newer educational curriculum not only do students deal with school, some work and have personal issues that need to be taken care of. For some students it could be that their educational skills are not as strong as they desire, or it could be friendships and relationships. There is more to high school then what people see outside of the students’ shoes.

hillcityprevailernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#Personal Care#Social Care#Educational Technology#Things#People#Personal Issues#Unnecessary Drama#Shoes#Advanced Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Educationsalkeiz.k12.or.us

Student´s social life since back to school

We’ve been through the pandemic and lost connections with people and family. But now that we're back in school, and were finally able to talk to people we haven’t seen in a while. she just moved here saying “I miss my friends back home,but so far McNary is cool and...
Mancos, COthe-journal.com

Mancos High School graduates emphasize empathy, balance

Friends and family of Mancos High School’s 30-student graduation class converged on the campus football field for a sunny send-off Sunday afternoon. The ceremony took place after a year in which the district’s schools remained open and managed to get through the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed. The rural high school’s student speakers imparted a message of open-mindedness and empathy to those in attendance.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Owatonna High School carves path for life after school

A vision on aligning students' choice throughout their high school career to their post-graduation plans is coming to fruition within the walls of Owatonna High School. In an update to the Owatonna School Board Monday, OHS Principal Kory Kath said they're ramping up the school's Career Pathways Program for students. The school wants to offer students with career readiness opportunities that put them above the rest, he said.
EducationCheezBurger

Relatable School Memes for Students of Life

It's been a very, very long time since we've been in school. But that doesn't mean we've forgotten the torture. The cliques. The studying. The pain. The bullying. It was all a nightmare. But memes that manage to illustrate the agony make it seem a little more tolerable. It's always nice to know that we're not alone. And it's always nice to share a chuckle over the horror show that is education.
EntertainmentEureka Times-Standard

Sense and Sensitivity: Balancing art and life

Dear Harriette: I have a strong passion for creating music. It’s hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man’s game. I don’t want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? — Struggling Artist.
Rochester, MIcandgnews.com

School of Character distinction takes on new life in pandemic

A student from Hart Middle School works on a message for frontline workers. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — Hart Middle School is one of 46 schools nationwide, and the only one in Michigan, to be named a 2021 National School of Character by Character.org. When students were required to learn from...
Educationscetv.org

Work-life balance for educators is difficult to find

It has been an exhausting year for teachers. Educators already pressed for time during the school day took on more work as they shifted between online and in-person teaching, sometimes doing both at the same time. Tywanda Williams, a first-grade teacher at L.W. Conder Integrated Arts Magnet School, has been...
Florence, AZpinalcentral.com

FHS salutatorian finds life balance for success

FLORENCE -- A top student and athlete, Mackenzie Heikes still manages to read a book every week or so. “But the book with the most profound impact on me would probably be ‘Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul.’ My grandpa told me to read it when I was 12. Since then, I’ve read it a couple of times, and it had a pretty strong impact on me.”
KidsWatauga Democrat

Positive Parenting Creates a More Peaceful Home

Like many people my age, I was spanked as a child. For my parents, a spanking was always a last resort and never overly harsh, and it was effective. Unfortunately, many well-intentioned parents lose control of their emotions in the heat of the moment, and things can get out of hand.
Leicester, MAspectrumnews1.com

Central Mass parents call for removal of masks in schools

LEICESTER, Mass. - Joshua Fryer has children in the Leicester school system and he's saying it's time to get rid of masks in the classrooms since the mandate is lifted almost everywhere else. "Somebody has to fight for these kids," Fryer said. "If they can run around and they can...
Gardeningttownmedia.com

The Garden Classroom At The School Of Life

We cannot help that we are all perpetual students of life. We learn just by going through our days, and at the school of life the garden is one of my favorite classrooms. Growing a garden can teach us about everything from ecology to economics, history to hydrology, geography to geology and just about everything in between. A garden is an opportunity to learn no matter how old you are.
EconomyAPG of Wisconsin

Boomer Life: The life cycle of a working Boomer

It’s not often a Boomer gets the opportunity to return to a job you had when you were in college. That’s what happened to me the other night when I was with friends out at Lakeview Golf & Pizza. I became a waitress at a pizza restaurant and bar. My...
Farmington, NHFosters Daily Democrat

In Farmington: School life inching back to ‘normal’

FARMINGTON - There’s a lot going on in our schools. From proms to book fairs, and much more. And the Goodwin Library is open more hours for their patrons. The Junior prom was held Saturday, May 15 in the high school courtyard. The weather was perfect. The students had a great time.Tables were socially distanced but the students were allowed to be maskless if they chose. Two tents were rented from PIP Rental. One housed a dance floor in which there was a lot of enthusiastic dancing. Thank you to FHS Librarian Sarah Wood for the info.
Florida Statetribuneledgernews.com

Balancing Act: Florida high school turned a yearbook into yet another chance to sexualize and shame girls’ bodies

The grown-ups tasked with guiding and nurturing Bartram Trail High School students through arguably one of the hardest years of their young lives have failed colossally. Bartram Trail is the public high school in St. Johns, Florida, whose faculty yearbook coordinator edited at least 80 girls’ photos to cover up any tiny hint of the chests they had the audacity to grow.
HealthGainesville.com

Women can balance health with career, life

TV shows and movies often feature “super women” who can flawlessly handle all of life’s challenges. The pressures of work and family responsibilities are no obstacles for characters like Lois Lane, Murphy Brown, Carol Brady and Clair Huxtable. Viewers cannot help but be impressed with these strong female leads. However,...