While much of the Cubs rotation has begun to rebound from a rocky first month, Trevor Williams has lagged behind, and it’s becoming a problem. When the Cubs brought in Trevor Williams on a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past winter, it seemed like a decent enough move at the time. Despite coming off dreadful 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Pirates, Williams had also seen a good amount of success before that and seemed like the perfect bounce-back candidate for the back of the rotation.