Builders Reporting Record Material Shortage Numbers

The state of the housing market nationwide can be best described as nothing short of robust. Demand remains intense, and supply remains, well, in short supply. According to the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), homebuilder sentiment hit 83 in May, remaining elevated at above-average levels. Each of the past nine months has shown readings above 80, after hitting a record high of 90 back in November. Traffic also remains robust, with the Traffic sub-index hitting 73, also remaining elevated, with eight of the past nine months posting readings above 70. Readings above 50 signal builders view conditions as favorable. Average monthly inventory stands at 2.4 months’ worth of supply according to the National Association of Realtors, not far off of the record low of 1.9 months hit in December, down from 4.2 months in March 2020. These dynamics have led to higher prices, with existing home sales rising +19.1% year over year in April, with an average selling price of $341,600. Homes are selling at a break-neck pace, with the typical home sold last month spending barely 17 days on the market.