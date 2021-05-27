Builders Reporting Record Material Shortage Numbers
In a recent survey for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), shortages of materials are more apparent now than any time since NAHB began tracking this statistic regularly in the 90s. In response to special questions in the May 2021 HMI survey, more than 90% of builders who buy the product in question reported shortages of appliances, framing lumber and OSB. Meanwhile, 90% of respondents said there was a shortage of plywood, whereas 87% said there was a shortage of windows and doors.bdmag.com