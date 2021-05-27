newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Builders Reporting Record Material Shortage Numbers

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent survey for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), shortages of materials are more apparent now than any time since NAHB began tracking this statistic regularly in the 90s. In response to special questions in the May 2021 HMI survey, more than 90% of builders who buy the product in question reported shortages of appliances, framing lumber and OSB. Meanwhile, 90% of respondents said there was a shortage of plywood, whereas 87% said there was a shortage of windows and doors.

bdmag.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Builders#Housing Market#U S Commerce Department#Housing Prices#Market Prices#U S Prices#Nahb#Hmi#Osb#Eye On Housing#Short Supply#Reporting#Shortages#Materials#Canadian Lumber Tariffs#Appliances#Plywood#Two By Fours#News#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
IndustryBBC

Travis Perkins warns of price rises amid shortage of raw materials

The UK's biggest builders' merchant has warned customers of "considerable" cost increases to raw materials amid an industry-wide shortage. As first reported by the Times, Travis Perkins says the price of bagged cement will rise by 15%, chipboard by 10% and paint by 5% from Tuesday. It comes as industry...
Real Estateetftrends.com

Short On Supply, High On Demand: An Update On The Current State Of The Housing Market

The state of the housing market nationwide can be best described as nothing short of robust. Demand remains intense, and supply remains, well, in short supply. According to the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), homebuilder sentiment hit 83 in May, remaining elevated at above-average levels. Each of the past nine months has shown readings above 80, after hitting a record high of 90 back in November. Traffic also remains robust, with the Traffic sub-index hitting 73, also remaining elevated, with eight of the past nine months posting readings above 70. Readings above 50 signal builders view conditions as favorable. Average monthly inventory stands at 2.4 months’ worth of supply according to the National Association of Realtors, not far off of the record low of 1.9 months hit in December, down from 4.2 months in March 2020. These dynamics have led to higher prices, with existing home sales rising +19.1% year over year in April, with an average selling price of $341,600. Homes are selling at a break-neck pace, with the typical home sold last month spending barely 17 days on the market.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Supply Imbalance Forces Rise in List Prices

Last year at this time, pandemic stay-at-home orders halted homebuying and selling, which makes year-over-year comparisons unreliable for select housing metrics, according to Redfin. This report was broken into two sections: metrics that are okay to compare to the same period in 2020, and metrics for which it makes more sense to compare to the same period in 2019.
Real Estatekitco.com

U.S. pending home sales decline in April

May 27 (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes declined in April following a record-low inventory of homes for sale in the first quarter of 2021. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 4.4% to 106.2. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.8% percent.
Economykbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

The U.S. jobs market edged closer to its pre-pandemic self last week as initial jobless claims totaled just 406,000 for the week ended May 22, according to the Labor Department. While that level is still well above the pre-Covid norm, it is the closest to the previous trend and a decline from the previous week’s 444,000.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

NAR: Pending home sales slide in April on tight inventory

Pending home sales slid 4.4% between March and April as record-low inventory continued to drag down transactions, the National Association of Realtors reported, citing its Pending Home Sales Index. Year over year, however, the index was up 51.7% to 106.2, the NAR said in a press release. The index is...
Industryfreshfruitportal.com

Zespri reports record kiwifruit season

Zespri has reported a record return per tray across all categories for the 2020-21 season. Increased sales, the ongoing expansion of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit production, and quality fruit combined with strong international demand helped bring about this result, according to a press release. The company's 2020-21 financial results show total...
Real EstateSan Diego Channel

Lack of supply drives down number of Americans buying homes in April

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Record-low inventory has led to a dramatic drop in the number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes in April, compared to the previous month. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third sluggish month after nearly a year of quick growth following a brief slowdown in the early days of the pandemic last spring. April pending home sales were up year-over-year by nearly 50%, since home sales were so low during initial pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Real Estatempamag.com

Housing shortage pulls down pending home sales

After finally breaking out of a two-month slump in March, pending home sales declined again in April due to the housing shortage. Contract signings dropped 4.4% to 106.2 in April, according to the National Association of Realtors’ Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI). Annually, the index was up 51.7% from April last year, when pandemic-related shutdowns slumped sales to an all-time low.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald

Tips for homebuyers during a seller's market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller's market in real estate. Just what is a seller's...
Winthrop, WAOmak Chronicle

CALLIOPE BUILDERS NEEDS BUILDERS!

Calliope Builders is a residential construction company based in Winthrop. We specialize in building and remodeling custom homes. We are seeking skilled and motivated individuals to fill out our team. Ideal applicants will have experience in some or all phases of construction, framing to finish; show attention to detail; be comfortable working independently and as part of a small crew; and have a positive attitude and a good sense of humor. We provide excellent pay and a supportive, flexible, and fun work environment. Please call David at 509-679-1231 if you are interested.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

Regulation Now Accounts for $93,870 of the Average New Home Price

A new NAHB study shows that, on average, regulations imposed by government at all levels account for $93,870 of the final price of a new single-family home built for sale. Of the $93,870, $41,330 is due to a higher price for the finished lot, attributable to regulations imposed during the lot’s development. The remaining $52,540 is the result of regulatory costs imposed on the builder during construction, after the builder purchases the finished lot.
Real EstatePosted by
FOX26

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.95%

WASHINGTON (AP) - Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week....
House Rentpropertyindustryeye.com

Demand from tenants reaches highest on record for April

The number of prospective tenants hit the highest on record for the month of April with letting agents registering 82 new tenants per branch last month, according to the latest Private Rented Sector report by ARLA Propertymark. Despite the average branch registering a record number of tenants, it is down...
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Highest Inflation in Decades, But Housing Has a Bigger Problem

Inflation is bad for interest rates and it's at the highest levels in decades. But the housing market has a far bigger problem. Actually, it's not hard for a problem to become bigger than rates right now considering we're still at levels that would have been record lows at any other time before covid. Moreover, rising rates (within reason) might help to tap the breaks on what has been an unprecedented disparity between supply and demand.
Real EstateForbes

The Current Challenges Of Investing In Affordable Housing

Founder and CEO of Apartments Near Me, an affordable housing brand focused on multi-family communities in the United States. The affordable housing industry is one of the most challenging sectors in real estate. A major factor contributing to this hurdle is indeed the housing market itself. While traditional renters more often pay attention to their financial situations, credit score and other important factors, the majority of affordable housing renters are unable to maintain that same standard. I've observed that in the low-income housing community, many tenants have poor credit or previous evictions on their record.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Mortgage Interest Rates Stay Below 3% Yet Again

We are nearly at the halfway point of the year and all the predictions from the end of last year suggesting that interest rates would steadily increase and never again see the low rates of the pandemic have only just barely proven true. As of this week they have stayed below 3% for five out of the last six weeks for 30-year fixed-rate loans, reaching 2.95% based on the Freddie Mac weekly report. When we closed out 2020, rates were at 2.67% which was just one basis point higher than their lowest level on record from a few weeks earlier.