Americus, GA

GSW hosts Little Canes Camp

By Kyle Logan
WALB 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, GSW baseball and softball played host to their Little Canes camp this week, with Thursday being the finale of the three-day event. Kids aged five to 14 were given the opportunity to work with the current Hurricanes, hoping to learn and develop their skills on the diamond.

