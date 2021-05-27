GSW hosts Little Canes Camp

AMERICUS – The Americus-Sumter High School Football Team (ASHS) concluded its spring practices and sprung forward towards the upcoming 2021 season with their spring game against the Eagles of Marion County (MC). It has been two years since the Panthers, along with the Eagles and other teams around the state, took part in a spring game due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which made it even more exciting for both teams. However, the Panthers fell behind early in the first half and struggled against the Eagles, particularly on offense. They were able to crawl their way back in the game in the fourth quarter, but still came up short. As a result, MC left Alton Shell Stadium with a 31-13 win over the Panthers in the ASHS Spring Football Game.