For the first time since 2019, the Village of Sterling is starting off summer with their annual picnic, car show and street dance. "It's been just a running tradition," Mandy Goracke, a board member of the Sterling Community Association, said. "I've only lived here for about six years, but I think they've had the Sterling Picnic going on for honestly as long as I can remember. It's just kind of something that everyone looks forward to every year. We kind of keep the same traditions and events going on, so everyone usually has a fairly good idea of what's going to happen during the weekend of this."