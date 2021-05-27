Chicago Cubs Lineup (5/27/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bryant at 1B, Hendricks Going for Sweep

Wednesday night’s game was one of the more entertaining contests I’ve seen in a while. Damn the baseball gods for not giving Cub fans one of the more dramatic and incredible endings to a game I can remember. In the 10th inning, with runners on first and third and two out, Max Muncy lined one into the gap. As I watched the play, I remember being frustrated that the Cubs were making a play at the plate. With the new extra-inning rules, it is very possible to put a crooked number on the board. So even with two runs scoring, slowing down a third run then is a big deal.