Lowville, NY

Edward W. “Ed” Mushtare

nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- Edward W. “Ed” Mushtare, 93, formerly of Water Street and Valley View Courts, passed away on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Mr. Ronald J. Pominville officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LCGH Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

www.nny360.com
