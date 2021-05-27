Cancel
What A New Constitution Could Mean For Chile

kwit.org
 7 days ago

Chile is in the process of reinventing itself. It's working on creating an entirely new constitution. The current one dates back 40 years to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. The new one will be drafted by an assembly of 155 people, many of them entirely new to politics who were elected this month. NPR's South America correspondent Philip Reeves has been following along and joins us now. Hey, Phil.

www.kwit.org
Person
Sebastian Pinera
#Constitutional Rights#Indigenous Rights#National Politics#Chileans#Country Chile#General Augusto Pinochet#Referendum#Security Forces#Indigenous Groups#President Pinera#Water Rights#Left Wing Parties#Environmental Protection
Societynacla.org

What Does Chile’s New Left Want?

Originally published in Spanish by Nueva Sociedad. In 2016, a nascent coalition shook Chilean politics with an unexpected victory in the municipality of Valparaíso. The following year, despite discouraging electoral forecasts, the new coalition managed to consolidate itself with a surprising result in the presidential and parliamentary elections, in which it won 20 seats in the lower house and one in the Senate.
AmericasFinancial Times

Chile’s ‘social explosion’ lights a fuse under its constitution

Chile could be on the verge of profound changes to its system of government after centrist candidates failed to prevent radicals and independents winning a majority of seats on a new body to rewrite the country’s constitution. The recent constitutional assembly elections confounded analysts. Some see the results as evidence...
Politicsstateofpress.com

Chile’s unpopular president delivers solitary farewell | Politics News

Santiago, Chile – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera began his last address to the nation this week by apologising to families hit by an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Many people feel anger and frustration because they did not always receive the help they needed at the right time,”...
Americascitizentruth.org

Peace in Colombia Should Mean Land Reform and an End to Hunger

Since the end of April, Colombia’s streets have smelled of tear gas. The government of Colombian President Iván Duque imposed policies that put the costs of the pandemic on the working class and the peasantry and tried to suffocate any advancement of the Havana peace accords of 2016. Discontent led to street protests, which were repressed harshly by the government. These protests, Rodrigo Granda of Colombia’s Comunes party told us in an interview, “are defined by the wide participation of youth, women, artists, religious people, the Indigenous, Afro-Colombians, unions and organizations from neighborhoods of the poor and the working class. Practically the whole of Colombia is part of the struggle.” A range of concrete demands defines the protest: running water and schools, the disbandment of the riot police (ESMAD), and the expansion of democratic possibilities.
PoliticsUnited Nations Development Program

Chile's Constitutional Convention: a triumph of inclusion

In a historical election, Chile elected for the first time a Constitutional Convention to write a new constitution; the first such institution in the world to have complete gender parity by design: 155 members, 78 men and 77 women. It will be one of the most representative bodies in the country's history, not only due to this gender equilibrium, it includes 17 reserved seats for indigenous peoples elected in a parallel ballot. The average age of elected convention members is 45, at least six of them are members of the LGTBI community, many come from non-elite social and economic backgrounds, with a high presence territorially grounded leaderships, including environmental and feminist activists.
Politicsfroggyweb.com

Colombia reopens border with Venezuela after 14 months

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia on Wednesday began what its government called a gradual opening of its border with Venezuela after a 14-month closure intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Colombia, whose porous border with Venezuela extends roughly 1,380 miles (2,220 km), has been the chief destination for Venezuelans...
Protestsearthisland.org

Indigenous People Are on Frontlines of Colombian Uprising

Fed up with threats to lives and lands, Indigenous protesters are blockading roads and joining urban strikers across the country. Orlando Pito has been participating in a blockade on a highway in Southern Colombia’s Putamayo department for over three weeks now. “We are blocking the exportation of petroleum from the Amazon and the equipment needed to set up platforms for oil drilling, mining, and other forms of extractive exploitation,” says Pito, a leader of the Nasa community, one of a dozen or so Indigenous communities that have come together to construct the blockade in support of the largest protest the country has seen in decades. Colorfully tasseled baton in hand — the baton signifies his membership in the non-violent peacekeeping force known as the Indigenous Guard — he tells me they are prepared to stay until the “sun itself goes out in the sky” if need be.
AdvocacyThe New Yorker

Protests in Colombia, Elections in Peru, and Other Chaos in the Andes

In the eight years since the death of the Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, at the age of fifty-eight, his vaunted “Bolivarian” revolution to unify the Andean nations of South America has gone the way of most fever dreams. The region remains in ferment, beset by varying degrees of social, economic, and political chaos. Beyond their shared geography, the seven countries have analogous histories, beginning with the Spanish conquest. The colonial period ended, after independence wars led by Simón Bolívar and José de San Martín, in an equally bloody carve-up into nation-states. They are mostly still newcomers to democracy, having endured periods of military rule and, in some cases, civil war, into the late twentieth century. Venezuela and Colombia ended their military dictatorships in the late nineteen-fifties, but Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru did not experience democratic restoration until the late seventies and early eighties, and Chile was the last to see off a dictator, Augusto Pinochet, in 1990.
