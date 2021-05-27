Cancel
Kerens, TX

Kerens to host Memorial Day program

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago
The Kerens Veterans Memorial is hosting its annual Memorial Day program starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 31 in downtown Kerens.

A military flyover is set for 11 a.m., along with the raising of a large American flag and the national anthem sung by country music superstar and three-time female County Music Artist of the Year, Janie Frickie.

Guest speakers will be Marine and Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson and his wife Mary Kennedy Thompson.

Byron Haynie and Zanada Schoppert are also slated to sing at Monday’s patriotic event to honor and mourn United States military men and women who dies while serving their country.

Corsicana, TX
