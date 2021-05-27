Cancel
State-run vaccine sites to close by end of June

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on June 1, state-run vaccination sites will stop offering first-dose vaccinations, according to a statement released Thursday by the NH Joint Information Center. State-run sites will close down permanently on June 30, an indication that New Hampshire is saturated with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 60% of the population has received at least one dose and many of the remaining 40% have reported that they’re not interested in receiving the vaccine at this time.

