Paulding County, OH

Artwork donated to Paulding County Hospital

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulding County Hospital has announced that with funds donated from the Auxiliary and Bargain Bin, the purchase of décor for its newly renovated Med/Surg Department. Some of the artwork pieces purchased for the newly renovated area will assist with buffering sound throughout the unit. This will assist in patients having quieter rooms for their stay, which promotes better healing outcomes. Paulding County Hospital plans to purchase additional pieces for the Med/Surg Department in the future with donated funds.

Paulding County, OHwestbendnews.net

NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK

April 18th thru 24th was National Volunteer Week, which is an annual observance recognizing volunteers providing vital support in their communities. Additionally, the week encourages more people to consider volunteering. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974, by President Richard Nixon, now many countries worldwide have joined in. National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities. Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Volunteers provide all three. Service — the act of looking out for one another — is part of who we are as a Nation. Our commitment to service reflects our understanding that we can best meet our challenges when we join together. This week, we recognize the enduring contributions of our Nation’s volunteers and encourage more Americans to join their ranks.
Paulding County, OHwestbendnews.net

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GOLF OUTTING  

It’s time to hit the green for some sunshine, fresh air and to help a great cause. Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is having its golf outing on June 5 at Auglaize Golf Club. Registration for the four-person scramble begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Paulding, OHwestbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY 

Dorcy Wayne Waters, the son of Ray Garfield and Anna M. (Jailor) Waters, was born, May 28, 1913 in Paulding, Ohio. Dorcy’s father Ray G. was born July 16, 1882, in West Virginia, and was a farmer by trade. Anna M. Sailor was born, in Ohio in 1889. Roy G. Waters and Anna M. Sailor were married March 6, 1910. They moved to Carryall Township and on December 10, 1910, a daughter Zeletta Betty was born, with Dorcy to follow in 1913. A brother, Ray Glenn, was born in 1917.
Latty, OHCrescent-News

Mercer Landmark's Latty elevator begins loading full unit trains

LATTY — For the first time in more than 20 years the Mercer Landmark Latty terminal grain elevator, located in Paulding County off Highway 613, has begun loading full unit trains. The grain facility, acquired by Mercer Landmark last July, has been undergoing major refurbishment to enable this new opportunity for the farmers in the surrounding community.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding FFA celebrates State FFA Convention virtually

PAULDING — On April 29-30, the Paulding FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA convention virtually. Although the convention was not face to face this year, members were able to watch live videos of the convention from the FFA room and have snacks to celebrate the accomplishments of their chapter. Before...
Paulding County, OHCrescent-News

Paulding County grand jury indicts 20

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than 20 persons, including a local VFW post for illegal bingo and gambling. The Grover Hill VFW Post in Grover Hill was indicted for conducting illegal bingo, a fourth-degree felony; gambling, a fourth-degree felony; and permits required, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding commissioners apprised of 'Field Day'

PAULDING — The use of Paulding County property has been secured for an annual national amateur radio event. County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday. Commissioners signaled their support for a request by Fred Pieper, president of the...
Paulding, OHwfft.com

Ohioans react to Gov. DeWine's vaccine incentive

PAULDING, Ohio (WFFT) -- The CDC announced today that fully vaccinated people can now safely be around other vaccinated people both indoors and outdoors without masks or social distancing. This comes on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announcing a new lottery-like incentive program on Wednesday. Prizes include a...
Paulding, OHwestbendnews.net

Paulding FFA Holds Annual Petting Zoo! 

On Friday April 23rd, the Paulding FFA held their annual petting zoo for the students to learn more about livestock raised in Paulding County. The FFA members volunteered to bring their animals in for the petting zoo to help educate the younger students about agriculture the #1 industry in Paulding County. This event was attended by Oakwood Elementary, Paulding Elementary, Paulding High school and Middle school students. The students got to see many different animals including goats, sheep, ducks, a hen with chicks, pigs, a donkey and a tortoise. The FFA members made up signs for the students explaining the animals, their names and what they eat as well as a fun fact. The students were led through the petting zoo by Paulding FFA members who answered students’ questions and made sure they got to pet each animal. Then they had the opportunity to see some tractors and a sprayer brought in by local farmers. Finally they came back into the classroom where they learned about some Ohio agriculture facts and were about to pick a prize donated by local agriculture business to promote agriculture. Then the kids had the opportunity to put on animal props and get their picture taken in front of the FFA emblem. It was an enjoyable day over 800 students got to see and pet livestock animals they may never have seen before. The Paulding FFA enjoys teaching younger students about agriculture and we look forward to next year.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Area police reports

May 6, 1:12 p.m., at County Road 7 and County Road C.75 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Coburn, 31, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, causing Hazelton's car to skid off the roadway and overturn. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Hazelton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Bryan for treatment of suspected minor injury. Coburn was cited with failure to yield right of way on a highway.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding commissioners discuss windfarm, county park

PAULDING — A Grover Hill area windfarm and a proposed new county park were topics of recent Paulding County commissioners meetings here. The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Thursday of four recent sessions. The windfarm is proposed by Starwood Energy Corp. on 6,500 acres in Latty Township, north...
Paulding County, OHCrescent-News

Paulding County Courthouse 5-6-21

Alyssa Pollock, 26, Antwerp, restaurant management, and Blake Myers, 26, Antwerp, ironworker. Benjamin Kremer, Grover Hill, vs. Power 3PL Inc., Haviland; Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Worker’s compensation. Kenneth Tenwalde, address not given, and Donna Narvasa Tenwalde, address not given. Dissolution of marriage. Tamara Batt, Defiance, vs. Dean Batt, Paulding....