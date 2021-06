Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he expects QB Dak Prescott to be able to participate in organized team workouts in June and be cleared for training camp in July. “He’ll do most things,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer. “There’s a plan in place that’s coordinated with [athletic trainers Britt Brown and Jim Maurer] and the training room so I know he feels really good. He’s really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks. I’d see him doing most of the work.”