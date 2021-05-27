Cancel
The Nike Air Force 1/1 “Nike And The Mighty Swooshers” Is A Nod To Sci-Fi Anime

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-color approaches and animal prints have appeared on the Nike Air Force 1/1, allowing wearers to create bold one-of-one looks. However, bold seems to be an understatement as an upcoming pair takes the ultra-customizable silhouette to the next level—Outer space, even. The upcoming “Nike And The Mighty Swooshers” offering uses velcro patches to present an action-packed, animated tale to the amusement of anime and comic book enthusiasts.

sneakernews.com
