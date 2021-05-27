The chicken wing shortage has finally swooped into San Antonio

If you've ever dreamt of eating a food truck clean of its taquito inventory (we know you have), your taco tenacity may soon be rewarded at a Bexar County-hosed event. On June 26, Precinct 2 will pit local foodies against each other at an inaugural taco-eating contest at Rodriguez County Park. The Fiesta-themed celebration is not an official event for the 10-day celebration, but will have the usual fun, such as tunes and tacos, of course. There's also a pet costume contest.