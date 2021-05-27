The chicken wing shortage has finally swooped into San Antonio
The chicken wing shortage is here. Well, kinda. Technically, restaurants wings are still able to order them — at a higher price — but quantities aren't always guaranteed. We've known this was coming for months. As the Super Bowl made its return, the Washington Post reported a pandemic decrease in demand led to a decrease in production, and later a renewed interest in wings when restaurants began opening back up in earnest.www.mysanantonio.com