Drew and Jonathan Scott Team up With Kardashians, Gwyneth Paltrow and More for 'Celebrity IOU' Season 3

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Property Brothers are about to get Goop-ed. Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will star in another season of Celebrity IOU, with Gwyneth Paltrow starring in an episode. The hit HGTV series pairs the Property Brothers stars with a celebrity to restore the home of a close friend or mentor who changed their lives. Other celebrities joining Season 3 include the Kardashians and comedian Kevin Hart.

This is the first look of Kim Kardashian, a celebrity of the property brothers IOU

That is Property Brothers And Keep up with the turmoil of the Kardashian family crossover!. Twin renovator Jonathan Scott And Drew Scott Start returning Celebrity IOU When Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And Kendall Jenner Return to a special family friend. At the HGTV Season Premiere, airing June 21, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Celebrity Life focuses on building a “resort-style oasis” for Chris’s best friend. Lisa She recently lost both her husband and mother, according to a press statement. And yes, expect Kim K. to use power tools!