Drew and Jonathan Scott Team up With Kardashians, Gwyneth Paltrow and More for 'Celebrity IOU' Season 3
The Property Brothers are about to get Goop-ed. Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will star in another season of Celebrity IOU, with Gwyneth Paltrow starring in an episode. The hit HGTV series pairs the Property Brothers stars with a celebrity to restore the home of a close friend or mentor who changed their lives. Other celebrities joining Season 3 include the Kardashians and comedian Kevin Hart.popculture.com