Padres drop extra-innings thriller to Brewers, split series

By Steve Megargee, AP Sports Writer
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series.

Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.

