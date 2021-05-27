Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston County, GA

Houston County School District Seniors receive $1,000 scholarship

By Haley Garrett
wgxa.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Twenty seniors in Houston County have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. The Houston Association of Educational Office Professionals rewards a total of four graduates per high school this scholarship. There were 42 nominations from across the school district. The scholarship recipients are chosen based on grade...

wgxa.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Education
Houston County, GA
Government
Houston County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Society
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinhardt University#College Degree#Georgia College#College Education#School Education#College Graduates#Medical School#Grade School#Sanford University#Worship Ministry#Mercer University#Georgia Military College#The University Of Texas#Robins Air Force Base#Houston County High#Law School#Nursing#Teachers#Technology Diploma#Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Georgia State41nbc.com

Houston County Library System has discovery backpacks available

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Public Library System has a backpack that will help you explore the outdoors. Each branch has a Georgia State Parks Discovery backpack available for checkout. What the backpack includes. Binoculars. Three pocket guides for:. Trees. Birds. Wildlife. You can check out the...
Perry, GAathensceo.com

Interfor Invests $30 Million in Expanding Sawmill in Perry

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Interfor, a forest products company and the largest lumber producer in the state, will invest $30 million in expanding their sawmill operations in Perry, Georgia. “It’s great to see a lumber industry leader like Interfor continue to reinvest in the state, especially in...
Georgia Statewgxa.tv

United Way of Central Georgia holds 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic

MACON, GA.— United Way of Central Georgia held the 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic powered by Butler Automotive Group. Pink Promise United supports the most vulnerable women in our community who are uninsured, underinsured, and low income by providing mammogram screenings and readings along with breast cancer awareness education and transportation assistance.
Griffin, GAwkeuradio.com

On Wednesday the School Board anounced that Griffin High School has a new Principal.

The Griffin Spalding School Stem Announces New Principal of Griffin High School Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of Education voted 5-0 at the board meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Herbert Chambers as the principal of Griffin High School. Chambers has served as assistant principal at Veterans High School in Houston County since 2018. Throughout his educational career, Chambers has served in multiple roles such as assistant principal, freshman academy director, behavior specialist, athletic director, teacher and coach. He holds his bachelors, masters and specialist degrees, all earned at Georgia College and State University at Milledgeville. Superintendent Keith Simmons stated that “Mr. Chambers began his career in 2002 as a 6th grade science teacher. He has served in middle school, alternative education and high school settings. Mr. Chambers has served the last six years as assistant principal in both Veterans High School and Houston County High School. Both schools were designated Schools of Excellence but the Georgia Department of Education during his time there. A formal interview process was completed, including a panel interview with members of GSCS, and Mr. Chambers spent time in Griffin High School observing day to day operations.” Superintendent Simmons also shares that “He traveled to Houston County and conducted a surprise visit to Mr. Chamber’s high school campus and observed his interaction with staff and students. He said it became clear to him that Mr. Chambers can lead Griffin High School into the future while creating the relationships that will help students and staff prosper.” Chambers thanked the board and said, “I am honored and humbled. I am a pure example of what education can do for a young man.” He reported that he was born in a small town, his father was killed in the military and his mother promoted education constantly.” Chambers said, “My focus in coming to Griffin High School is to ensure that it is a place that is safe, productive and it is respected. I am a person of character and I like to do things the right way. I am honored to serve you.” Mr. Chambers said he is “dedicated to creating a positive and safe learning environment for all students, teachers and staff.”
Houston County, GAwgxa.tv

Pivotal moments in Houston County's 200 year history

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- As celebrations for the county's bicentennial gear up, WGXA looked back at the pivotal moments in Houston County's history. "We like the authentic stories about the area," says Ellie Loudermilk, who's lived in the county for 50 years with her husband. She's been surrounded by it's...