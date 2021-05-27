Houston County School District Seniors receive $1,000 scholarship

The Griffin Spalding School Stem Announces New Principal of Griffin High School Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of Education voted 5-0 at the board meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Herbert Chambers as the principal of Griffin High School. Chambers has served as assistant principal at Veterans High School in Houston County since 2018. Throughout his educational career, Chambers has served in multiple roles such as assistant principal, freshman academy director, behavior specialist, athletic director, teacher and coach. He holds his bachelors, masters and specialist degrees, all earned at Georgia College and State University at Milledgeville. Superintendent Keith Simmons stated that “Mr. Chambers began his career in 2002 as a 6th grade science teacher. He has served in middle school, alternative education and high school settings. Mr. Chambers has served the last six years as assistant principal in both Veterans High School and Houston County High School. Both schools were designated Schools of Excellence but the Georgia Department of Education during his time there. A formal interview process was completed, including a panel interview with members of GSCS, and Mr. Chambers spent time in Griffin High School observing day to day operations.” Superintendent Simmons also shares that “He traveled to Houston County and conducted a surprise visit to Mr. Chamber’s high school campus and observed his interaction with staff and students. He said it became clear to him that Mr. Chambers can lead Griffin High School into the future while creating the relationships that will help students and staff prosper.” Chambers thanked the board and said, “I am honored and humbled. I am a pure example of what education can do for a young man.” He reported that he was born in a small town, his father was killed in the military and his mother promoted education constantly.” Chambers said, “My focus in coming to Griffin High School is to ensure that it is a place that is safe, productive and it is respected. I am a person of character and I like to do things the right way. I am honored to serve you.” Mr. Chambers said he is “dedicated to creating a positive and safe learning environment for all students, teachers and staff.”