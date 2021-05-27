Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston County, GA

Houston County students named 2021 Middle Georgia Regional Positive Athletes

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Five students in Houston County have been recognized as athletes and leaders in their schools. The four students received the honor of being named this year's Middle Georgia Regional Positive Athletes. A district coach was also recognized. Positive Athletes must put their teams first, give 100...

wgxa.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
Houston County, GA
Education
State
Washington State
County
Houston County, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Baldwin, GA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Houston County, GA
Government
Houston County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Junior Football#High School Students#Senior Football#State Schools#Veterans High Junior#Warner Robins High#Dodge#Regional Winners#Scholarship Recipients#Cheerleading#State Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia Statewgxa.tv

United Way of Central Georgia holds 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic

MACON, GA.— United Way of Central Georgia held the 2021 Pink Promise United Ace Classic powered by Butler Automotive Group. Pink Promise United supports the most vulnerable women in our community who are uninsured, underinsured, and low income by providing mammogram screenings and readings along with breast cancer awareness education and transportation assistance.
Houston County, GAwgxa.tv

Pivotal moments in Houston County's 200 year history

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- As celebrations for the county's bicentennial gear up, WGXA looked back at the pivotal moments in Houston County's history. "We like the authentic stories about the area," says Ellie Loudermilk, who's lived in the county for 50 years with her husband. She's been surrounded by it's...
Griffin, GAwkeuradio.com

On Wednesday the School Board anounced that Griffin High School has a new Principal.

The Griffin Spalding School Stem Announces New Principal of Griffin High School Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of Education voted 5-0 at the board meeting on Tuesday, May 4, to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Herbert Chambers as the principal of Griffin High School. Chambers has served as assistant principal at Veterans High School in Houston County since 2018. Throughout his educational career, Chambers has served in multiple roles such as assistant principal, freshman academy director, behavior specialist, athletic director, teacher and coach. He holds his bachelors, masters and specialist degrees, all earned at Georgia College and State University at Milledgeville. Superintendent Keith Simmons stated that “Mr. Chambers began his career in 2002 as a 6th grade science teacher. He has served in middle school, alternative education and high school settings. Mr. Chambers has served the last six years as assistant principal in both Veterans High School and Houston County High School. Both schools were designated Schools of Excellence but the Georgia Department of Education during his time there. A formal interview process was completed, including a panel interview with members of GSCS, and Mr. Chambers spent time in Griffin High School observing day to day operations.” Superintendent Simmons also shares that “He traveled to Houston County and conducted a surprise visit to Mr. Chamber’s high school campus and observed his interaction with staff and students. He said it became clear to him that Mr. Chambers can lead Griffin High School into the future while creating the relationships that will help students and staff prosper.” Chambers thanked the board and said, “I am honored and humbled. I am a pure example of what education can do for a young man.” He reported that he was born in a small town, his father was killed in the military and his mother promoted education constantly.” Chambers said, “My focus in coming to Griffin High School is to ensure that it is a place that is safe, productive and it is respected. I am a person of character and I like to do things the right way. I am honored to serve you.” Mr. Chambers said he is “dedicated to creating a positive and safe learning environment for all students, teachers and staff.”