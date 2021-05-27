Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UK's Johnson calls for carbon tax on imports from polluting industries -The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7kzB_0aDtl9Q200

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering plans for a carbon tax on imports from polluting industries to protect British farmers from foreign rivals, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. bit.ly/3foL6RY

The proposals would initially target heavy industry such as steel-making but could be expanded to include agriculture, the report said.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Tax#Uk#Imports#Heavy Industries#Uk#The Telegraph#British Farmers#Heavy Industry#Foreign Rivals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.TechCrunch

UK PM Boris Johnson’s Tories guilty of spamming voters

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has sanctioned the Conservative Party following an investigation triggered by complaints from 51 recipients of unwanted marketing emails sent in the name of the prime minister, Boris Johnson. The emails in question were sent during eight days in July 2019 after Johnson had been elected...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden to Meet With UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in Overseas Trip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's first overseas trip will include meetings with the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom and Russia, as well as audiences with a queen and a king, the White House said on Thursday. Biden planned to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

LNG 101: How Europe’s Carbon Market Drives Demand for Natural Gas Imports

European carbon prices have soared in 2021, reaching heights not seen since the continent’s emissions trading system (ETS) was established in 2005 and signaling what could be a longer-term trend across a region looking to further tighten climate regulations. Carbon prices hit a record by crossing the 50 euros per...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Labour demands further probe into Boris Johnson's flat revamp

Parliament's sleaze watchdog should investigate the funding of the prime minister's Downing Street flat refurbishment, Labour says. Boris Johnson was last week cleared of misconduct and of breaking the ministerial code by his adviser on ministerial interests. But Lord Geidt said the prime minister had "acted unwisely". Labour says he...
U.K.The Independent

Why the aid budget rebellion is Boris Johnson’s biggest headache yet

Will Boris Johnson have to reverse his cuts to foreign aid? The latest recruit to the rebel side is Theresa May, a famously loyal and cautious figure who, as a former premier, cannot have made such a decision lightly. She joins a (mostly) distinguished list of senior figures determined to side with the opposition parties to reverse the reduction in the overseas aid budget from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent. Jeremy Hunt, Andrew Mitchell, Damien Green, Karen Bradley, Johnny Mercer and Stephen Crabb almost constitute a government-in-exile, and they seem sincere in their belief that the historic pledge made and delivered under the Tory governments of David Cameron and Ms May should be protected. They claim to have around 30 allies, which is almost enough to overturn the government’s majority. On the other hand, depending on their mood and developments on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government might be able to rely on the eight DUP MPs for support. It might be tight, either way, come Monday.
Economythegirlsun.com

'Spend money on UK!' Boris urged to ignore Tory rebels and NOT reverse Foreign Aid cut

Last year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would slash aid spending from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent – a reduction of more than £4billion. The Government said the ongoing Covid pandemic meant tough but necessary decisions were needed to protect under pressure public finances. But over a dozen Conservative Party backbenchers – including Boris Johnson’s predecessor as Prime Minister, Theresa May – are firmly against the plan and are hoping to force new legislation to see Foreign Aid spending increase by as soon as next year.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Theresa May joins aid cuts rebels as government ‘open minded’ on furlough extension

Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion over his plans to slash foreign aid as a growing number of Tory rebels back an amendement to force the government to make up the shortfall left from the multi-billion pound cut to the UK‘s official development assistance.Former prime minister Theresa May and six other former cabinet ministers added their names to the 30-strong list of Conservative MPs opposing the government’s plan to abandon its commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of national income on aid for some of the poorest and most unstable areas of the globe.Meanwhile, Michael Gove said the government was “open minded” about continuing the furlough scheme beyond September, ahead of a meeting later where Nicola Sturgeon plans to push for an extension.Boris Johnson facing defeat in Tory rebellion on overseas aid cutsEducation catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins resigns in major blow to PMGovernment admits 21 June lockdown plan could be blown ‘off track’UK still has no clear post-EU plan – so how do we make Brexit a success?We still don’t know what or who Brexit is actually for
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Weather boost keeps EU, UK on course for bigger wheat harvest

PARIS (Reuters) - Warm June weather after widespread rain last month is helping European wheat crops recover from a chilly, dry start to spring, keeping the region on track for a rebound from last year’s disappointing harvest, analysts and traders said. Forecasters have since late May increased estimates for soft...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK's Sunak says world is watching as G7 debates tax reform

Britain said the world was relying on a gathering of some of the richest nations to agree reforms to outdated global tax rules, as finance ministers from the Group of Seven started a two-day meeting in London on Friday. The gathering, chaired by British finance minister Rishi Sunak, is the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

Britain announced a trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Friday, replacing the temporary arrangements that had been in place since it left the European Union. "Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth £21.6 billion, while supporting jobs and prosperity in all four nations at home," trade minister Truss said in a statement.
Public Healthwhtc.com

UK’s Johnson says COVID data ambiguous on June reopening

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing in the data to suggest England’s COVID restrictions couldn’t end on June 21, but he remains cautious as it is unclear how protected the population would be against a new surge. “I can see nothing in...
CoronavirusMarietta Daily Journal

UK's Johnson under pressure to stick to lockdown easing plan

Boris Johnson’s government faces mounting calls to press ahead with lifting lockdown restrictions this month, after the U.K. recorded no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began. With the U.K. registering more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the highest total in...
ImmigrationThe Independent

Is Wetherspoon’s Tim Martin actually right about post-Brexit migration?

To much merriment, Tim Martin, chair of Wetherspoon and campaigner for a hard Brexit, now wants to make it easier for workers from the European Union to work in his ubiquitous pub chain of some 925 establishments. “If only there was some way of bringing this about” and “Tim Martin is going to be very annoyed with Tim Martin when he finds out” go the typically sardonic remarks on Twitter. Very droll, but at least a tad unfair.
Businesscommercialsearch.com

Exploring the Industrial Sector from the US to the UK

Bridge Industrial CEO Steve Poulos reflects on the company’s rebranding, while discussing key U.S. markets and Bridge’s recent expansion into the U.K. After two decades in the industrial real estate sector, Bridge Development Partners has rebranded as Bridge Industrial to reflect the company’s evolution over the years. Bridge went from being a local developer to a fully integrated industrial real estate platform across the U.S. and the U.K., noted Steve Poulos, founder & CEO of Bridge Industrial.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces huge Tory rebellion over cuts to foreign aid

Boris Johnson is facing a major Commons rebellion over his policy to slash foreign aid. Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative former chief whip, is leading a parliamentary push to ensure new legislation make up the shortfall left by the cut. A further 14 Tory backbenchers, including Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign...
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.K.’s Johnson Says Lockdown Easing On Course But Urges Caution

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson indicated his government remains on course to lift lockdown restrictions this month, a day after the U.K. recorded no new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began. “I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot go ahead”...