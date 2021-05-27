Cancel
'The only thing that can stop us is ourselves' - Man City's Sterling confident ahead of Champions League final

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe says he expects to lift the trophy ahead of the European showdown despite recent defeats to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Raheem Sterling reckons Manchester City are unstoppable if they play at their best against Chelsea in Saturday’s Champions League final. Pep Guardiola’s side are playing in the European showpiece...

www.goal.com
