SIDNEY — A Houston man was extricated from his truck by Sidney Fire early Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Michigan Street. According to a Sidney Police press release, officers responded to a report a vehicle was on its side near the Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Michigan Street on May 11 at 1:55 a.m. Upon arrival police found a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck on its side against the sign pole of Warehouse Carpet, 2640 Michigan St.