EOS and Materialise Qualify Flight Ready Polymer Sintered Parts for Airbus

Manufacturing services company American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp) works in the payment sector and has been around since 1795, back when it was called the American Bank Note Company and was tasked by the First Bank of the United States with developing a counterfeit-resistant currency for a country that was still pretty new. The company now designs, manufactures, and personalizes secure products like contactless credit cards, marketing materials, and gift cards made from environmentally friendly materials, and using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology to 3D print detailed prototypes and parts, with an emphasis on fraud prevention and manufacturing processes with a zero error tolerance. Now, it’s adding automated inspection and dyeing capabilities to its range of 3D printing services.