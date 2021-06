ITHACA, N.Y.—Not every project has to be big and bold. Some seek to revitalize vacant and worn-out places with new and modestly-sized spaces. It’s an approach that has served the Stavropoulos family quite well over the past several years. The West Hill clan of landlord-developers, whom some might know as the owners of the State Street Diner, have built themselves a growing portfolio of rental units under the name “Renting Ithaca.”