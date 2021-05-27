Planet 13 Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.