Planet 13 Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
Planet 13 accounted for 8.6% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q1. All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').www.dallassun.com