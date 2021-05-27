Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

New Preschool Program in Oregon is a Model for the Nation—But Challenges Remain

scholars.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2020, voters in Multnomah County, home to the city of Portland, resoundingly approved the creation of a new, universal preschool program—a program that could serve as a model for desperately needed preschool and childcare investments for the entire country. All three- and four-year-olds in Multnomah county will be able to attend a free, year-round, universal, high quality preschool program that meets their needs as well as those of most families, providers and staff, and local businesses. Key elements include a wide range of choices for families as well as living wages and professional supports for providers and workers. The program is slated to be equitably funded by a local income tax on the highest income households.

scholars.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Preschool#Preschools#Economy#Community Development#Community Health#Community Care#State Funding#New Preschool Program#Universal Model#Head Start#Afro#Fair Pay And#Preschool Workers#Preschool Teachers#Preschool Settings#Universal Programs#Kindergarten Teachers#Eligible Families#Means Tested Programs#Public Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.