Eight COVID-19 Deaths and 67 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced eight Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 586 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A female in her 40s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Flower Mound

A male over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A female in her 50s who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

"DCPH has confirmed an additional eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County residents," stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We ask you to please keep these individuals' families and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

DCPH also announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 44 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 76,022 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 98 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 72,714.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.