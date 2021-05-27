Cancel
Chemistry

Materials science grad is definitely scientist material

umn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince high school, Hannah Pichman has looked up to her science teachers and professors as role models. Now, the spring 2021 graduate of the U of M College of Science and Engineering wants to become a mentor for future scientists, too. She can’t say enough about the chemical engineering &...

twin-cities.umn.edu
Education
Science
Solar Power
Chemistry
Materials Science Research Lecture

Computational Screening of Two-Dimensional Materials for Electro-Catalysis. Recent advances in computational models of solvent and electrolyte environments have opened the possibility of characterizing heterogeneous catalysis and electrochemistry in a first-principles-based framework, where the multiscale nature of the developed approaches provides a significant reduction of the computational burden while retaining a good accuracy. Here, the core methodological aspects and the most recent features of these recently developed approaches, as implemented in the ENVIRON library (www.quantum-environ.org), will be reviewed. Applications to the screenings of two-dimensional materials as electrocatalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and for the oxygen evolution and reduction reactions (OER and ORR) will be presented. The proposed screening workflows allowed us to identify promising materials with low thermodynamic overpotentials and significant stability under electrochemical conditions.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists discover new type of atomically thin carbon material

(Nanowerk News) Carbon exists in various forms. In addition to diamond and graphite, there are recently discovered forms with astonishing properties. For example graphene, with a thickness of just one atomic layer, is the thinnest known material, and its unusual properties make it an extremely exciting candidate for applications like future electronics and high-tech engineering.
PhysicsNewswise

New quantum material discovered

Newswise — In everyday life, phase transitions usually have to do with temperature changes - for example, when an ice cube gets warmer and melts. But there are also different kinds of phase transitions, depending on other parameters such as magnetic field. In order to understand the quantum properties of materials, phase transitions are particularly interesting when they occur directly at the absolute zero point of temperature. These transitions are called "quantum phase transitions" or a "quantum critical points".
ChemistryPhys.org

Research team develops new class of soft materials

"I think you're on mute." This was the most-used phrase of 2020, according to Human Resources Online. Emblazoned on T-shirts and embossed on coffee-mugs, we used the meme to make fun of ourselves while learning video-conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft's Teams. But for the more than 7 million Americans...
Sciencephennd.org

Sustainability in Materials Science Research for the Classroom and Beyond for Educators – Jun 4

SUSTAINABILITY IN MATERIALS SCIENCE RESEARCH FOR THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND, JULY 19-30, 2021, AT-HOME & ONLINE VIA ZOOM, $2000 stipend & $500 for classroom materials/supplies. The topic of “sustainability” includes a mindset, skills, behaviors, and systems approach that should be considered from every vantage point. What does “sustainability” mean from the perspective of middle and high school science education and, in particular, the science classroom and laboratory? How does the field of materials science play a role in both the broad and narrow implications of sustainability? Since materials science itself is an integrated combination of many traditional disciplines across the physical sciences and engineering fields, it lends itself well to the exploration of sustainability-related concepts, applications, and broader societal impacts.
Energy IndustryPhys.org

'Cohesion researchers' unravel the mystery of hydrogen effects on materials

Hydrogen is considered an important energy carrier with the potential to reshape the energy landscape in the future. Distributing large amounts of hydrogen requires safe steel pipelines. Steel pipelines can become brittle due to hydrogen and can therefore break. Fascinated by this urgent problem, Carey Walters (MTT), Othon Moultos (P&E) and Poulumi Dey (MSE) joined forces and turned to the cohesion programme to work on this together.
Physicsarxiv.org

Data-driven relationship of atomic structure and physical properties as the holistic view on the materials science fundamentals

The fundamental relationship of the atomic structure (represented by its atomic property parameters, APPs) and its physical properties of a specific inorganic substance can be realized in the bottom-up data-centric and the top-down knowledge physics-centric ways. Nowadays these two approaches compete and enhance one another qualitatively and quantitatively. We present our own holistic method and implementation, based on the PAULING FILE peer-reviewed inorganic substances database, the world largest materials database containing under one shelter crystallographic structures, phase diagrams and large variety of physical properties of single-phase inorganic substances. In addition we present generated machine-learning data, as well as simulated DFT physics-centered data, which are in close connection and comparison with the PAULING FILE peer-reviewed reference data.
ChemistryScience Daily

DNA-based material with tunable properties

While DNA is often idealised as the "molecule of life," it is also a highly sophisticated polymer that can be used for next-generation materials. Beyond the fact that it can store information, further fascinating aspects of DNA are its geometric and topological properties, such as knotting and super-coiling. Indeed, very much like a twisted telephone cord, DNA is often found coiled up inside bacteria and other cells and even knotted in viruses. Now, a collaboration of scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh, San Diego and Vienna have started to harness these properties to craft "topologically tunable" DNA-based complex fluids and soft materials with potential applications in drug delivery and tissue regeneration as published in Science Advances.
ChemistryPhys.org

Metamaterials offer multifunctional materials for engineering

In recent years, the popularity of metamaterials has increased significantly. These materials are not found in nature or made using chemical reactions, but are designed geometrically in the physics lab. Metamaterials can be given special, often counterintuitive, properties. For the first time, physicists have now developed a toolbox to create materials that feature multiple such properties simultaneously. The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week.
Physicsthewestonforum.com

Modern Chemistry: Altering Materials by Laser

Alchemy experimented with gunpowder, developed remedies, and researched minerals and salts: many alchemists were a thing of international scientists. For centuries they tried to make precious gold from base metals such as iron and lead. Explain that you know in school that their attempts were doomed Manon Bischoff From «the...
Chemistryeastafricanewspost.com

UASLP promotes graduate science in chemical engineering

The postgraduate course, with its master’s and doctoral degrees, focuses on disseminating science and research. San Luis Potosi, SLP. The College of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP) invites professionals with training in fields or disciplines related to chemistry, to apply for admission to the Master and Doctorate in Graduate Science Program in Chemical Engineering (PCIQ), as part of the admission call For the year 2021.
Detroit, MIcollegeforcreativestudies.edu

CRAFT & MATERIAL STUDIES

Students engage in disciplined making practices that touch on sculpture, functional objects, design, and decorative arts. Craft students focus on the acquisition of traditional skills, alongside digital tools, experimental approaches to develop an informed and innovative use of materials. Craft helps students cultivate an individualized studio practice that is informed by an understanding of materials and the larger artistic, social and cultural contexts.
Sciencellnl.gov

Scientists use simulations to examine the performance of materials in NIF experiments

Scientists have examined the performance of pure boron, boron carbide, high-density carbon and boron nitride ablators — the material that surrounds a fusion fuel and couples with the laser or hohlraum radiation in an experiment — in the polar direct drive exploding pusher (PDXP) platform, which is used at the National Ignition Facility (NIF). The platform uses the polar direct drive configuration to drive high ion temperatures in a room-temperature capsule and has potential applications for plasma physics studies and as a neutron source.
ChemistryScience Daily

Scientists demonstrate a better, more eco-friendly method to produce hydrogen peroxide

Source: University of Illinois College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is used to disinfect minor cuts at home and for oxidative reactions in industrial manufacturing. The pandemic has further fueled demand for its antiseptic properties, but H2O2 is actually difficult and expensive to manufacture at scale. A team led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has demonstrated a more efficient and environmentally friendly method to produce H2O2, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
PhysicsCornell University

Superconducting quantum material has an organic twist

An interdisciplinary team of Cornell researchers has taken its breakthrough discovery – which melded the ability of soft organic materials to spontaneously self-organize with quantum materials to create superconductors with novel porous architectures – and upped the ante by designing a new cohort of these “quantum metamaterials” that can achieve superconductivity at temperatures competitive with state-of-the-art solid-state materials synthesis.
Sciencegutmicrobiotaforhealth.com

Beyond living microbes: scientists provide a definition of postbiotics

Beyond live microorganisms, inanimate microorganisms and their components can also confer a health benefit on the host. A panel of experts under the auspices of the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) updates the definition and scope of postbiotics. Current strategies for altering the human gut microbiome include...
Wildlifememphis.edu

Biological Sciences Faculty

University of Memphis Biological Sciences Faculty Published in High-profile Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, U.S.A. Antarctic beetles have diversified in splendid isolation for over 50 million years. Global cooling and glacial-interglacial cycles since Antarctica’s isolation from other landmasses are documented to have driven widespread extinctions among the...
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Making Next-Generation Materials With DNA

On the left, a snapshot of the simulated system -- a dense solution of supercoiled plasmid. On the right, a more detailed view of the supercoiled fluid showing entanglements between the molecules. Credit: Davide Michieletto/ University of Edinburgh, Jan Smrek/ University of Vienna. While DNA is often idealised as the...