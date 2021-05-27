Organto Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30, 2021, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after the closing of the stock market and will conduct a conference call thereafter on the same day at 4:30 p.m. eastern.