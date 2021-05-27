Cancel
Kentucky State

Man arrested after reportedly shooting, killing Kentucky man while trying to intervene in domestic dispute

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 7 days ago
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a West Virginia gas station, police said.

News outlets report that police detained Carl Rose Jr., 39, and took a gun from him Wednesday evening at a GoMart in Milton.

James Anthony Oldham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police said Oldham, 54, and his wife were having a domestic dispute, and Rose tried intervening while armed with a handgun. Investigators said the two men didn’t know each other.

Rose was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, according to the Milton Police Department.

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

