Man arrested after reportedly shooting, killing Kentucky man while trying to intervene in domestic dispute

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a West Virginia gas station, police said.

News outlets report that police detained Carl Rose Jr., 39, and took a gun from him Wednesday evening at a GoMart in Milton.

James Anthony Oldham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police said Oldham, 54, and his wife were having a domestic dispute, and Rose tried intervening while armed with a handgun. Investigators said the two men didn’t know each other.

Rose was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, according to the Milton Police Department.