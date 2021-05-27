Garbage, Recyclable, and Yard Waste Materials Collection Schedule for Memorial Day Week 2021

Waste Collections for Memorial Day Week, 2021

Contact: The Public Works Department

Environmental Quality Division

(402) 444-5238

GARBAGE, RECYCLABLE, and YARD WASTE MATERIALS

COLLECTION SCHEDULE FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEK

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that the City’s solid waste collection contractor, FCC, will observe the MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY on Monday, May 31st, 2021.

There will be NO garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials collection on Monday, May 31st. During that week, May 31st through June 5th, all collection services will be delayed by one day due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday, and Wednesday materials set out on Thursday. Normal Thursday collections will be on Friday and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. Please remember to set out materials for collection no later than 6:00 a.m. on your collection day.

Collections will return to the regular Monday through Friday schedule the week of June 7th through June 11th, 2021.

Omaha citizens may direct questions to the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at (402) 444-5238. An answering service can assist during evenings, weekends, and holidays through the same number. Citizens may sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.