Kentucky police: Man dies after he gets trapped under lawnmower that overturned

A Kentucky man apparently died in a mowing accident when he got trapped underneath his lawnmower that overturned.

Kentucky State Police report that on May 26, 2021, at approximately 5:10 P.M, troopers received a call on Wild Fox Drive, in the Mayking community of Letcher County. The caller stated that a male subject had been involved in a lawnmower accident.

An officer along with a local ambulance responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, they located Charles C. Hall, 59, of Mayking. Initial investigation indicates that Hall had been mowing grass when his riding mower overturned, trapping him underneath. Hall was transported to Whitesburg ARH, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The Letcher County Coroner’s office responded and pronounced Hall deceased.