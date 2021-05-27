CBP Issues Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Travel Advisory

Shoppers at Meijer Inc. stores in Michigan are now able to shop without a mask if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law," the company said Monday in a news release. "Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements."