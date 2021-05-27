CBP Issues Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Travel Advisory
DETROIT— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips across the Detroit, Port Huron and Sault Ste. Marie border crossings that the border remains open only to essential travel and cross border trade activity during the Memorial Day weekend. This advisory includes pleasure boaters out on waterways attempting to cross the border on Michigan’s waterways. In addition, small boating reporting locations continue to remain closed until further notice.www.cbp.gov