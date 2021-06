To say there are a lot of great new and returning shows coming to Netflix in June would be an understatement. As well as season two of Lupin, season two of Feel Good, season two of Too Hot to Handle, season four of Elite, and season five of Workin' Moms, you can look forward to a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a deer-boy hybrid and a travel show full of wow-worthy vacation destinations, among many others. With series from Japan, Italy, Colombia, Korea, France, Spain, Canada, Turkey, Iceland, China, India, the UK, and the US, here's everything you can look forward to watching in June.