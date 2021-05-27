Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Worst "Dancing With the Stars" Contestants Ever, According to the Pros

By Amber Raiken
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the early '00s, hundreds of celebrities have stepped out of their comfort zone and showed off some of their best moves on Dancing With the Stars. As many longtime viewers know, some of those stars thrived on the dance floor and while others struggled. Additionally, not every celeb contestant was enjoyable to be around, as the pros who were paired with them know best. Some of those cast members were so unimpressed by these newbies that they've gone on record with their complaints. So read on to find out who the worst Dancing With the Stars contestants ever are, at least according to the pros.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Kate Gosselin
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Keo Motsepe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Beverly Hills#Reality Show#Music Stars#Dance Floor#Star Sports#Cast Members#Us Weekly#Latin#Tiktok#South African#Fox Sports#Rapper#Host Anderson Cooper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.
Theater & DancePosted by
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

In June 2005, ABC launched the U.S. version of the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing. Tom Bergeron served as the host of Dancing With the Stars, with Lisa Canning as his cohost in season 1. Samantha Harris replaced Canning in season 2 for eight seasons. In season 10, Brooke Burke (who won season 7) took over as cohost until season 18, when Erin Andrews (who competed in season 10) took over.
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations

We demand a recount! While some Dancing With the Stars contestants are understandably eliminated for their two left feet, other entrants are sent home far too early. The voting system got an overhaul for season 28, following the controversial victory of radio host Bobby Bones one season prior, but the changeup didn’t stop fan favorites from leaving the ballroom.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian hangs out with Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson amid cheating claims

Kim Kardashian has been photographed at a party with Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson, amid cheating speculation surrounding the basketball player. Last month, Tristan came under fire when currently unverified claims suggested he had a sexual encounter with a woman that wasn't Khloe Kardashian in January. The woman also claimed Tristan said he was single at the time.
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Kris Jenner and The Kardashians are Launching Hulu Into Big Ticket Reality

The Kardashians can’t stay away for long. After saying goodbye to the E! network following 20 seasons of its mega-hit reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the whole K-hole clan will return to our television screens post haste, this time streaming on Hulu. The news was officially announced last December, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was on hand for Hulu’s annual upfront presentation to share some of her thoughts about the move.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor’

Stars really are just like Us — they, too, can’t get enough of the Bachelor franchise! Over the years, many celebrities have shared their obsession with the show. In 2016, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared his passion for the show, penning more than 1,000 words for Chicago Splash about his obsession.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson twin in head-to-toe Dior

This mother-daughter duo adores their Dior. On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian shared sweet photos coordinating with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson in Dior outfits. “Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice),” she captioned the series of mother-daughter photos, which appear to have been taken at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm’s second birthday party earlier in the month.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped $25,000 on an Iconic Outfit From Janet Jackson's Archives

Kim Kardashian has acquired another piece of pop culture history. The star was recently the highest bidder on Janet Jackson's iconic "If" outfit. After three bids, Kim paid $25,000 for the suede, bone-adorned vest and matching lace-front pants that appeared in the 1993 music video about voyeurism and technology. "I'm such a fan," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories. "I can't believe I won this outfit."