34 Pounds of Illegal Ketamine, Steroids Worth $263,000 Seized by Cincinnati CBP

The incident occurred on Friday, May 21, at approximately 4:45 p.m. when CBP officers referred a truck driver for an intensive examination as he entered the United States. CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to perform a non-intrusive inspection of the shipment listing plastic parts on the manifest and anomalies were observed. While parked at the dock, a canine team screened the shipment and a detector dog alerted to one of the boxes located within the truck. CBP officers searched the shipment and discovered 120 packages of methamphetamine concealed within the shipment of plastic parts, with an estimated street value of $5.5 million.