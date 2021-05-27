34 Pounds of Illegal Ketamine, Steroids Worth $263,000 Seized by Cincinnati CBP
CINCINNATI—Last Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments containing a total of about 34 pounds of smuggled ketamine. During routine inspections of South American and African freight, officers decided to take a closer look at suspicious shipments of cosmetic face masks and hand sanitizer headed to California. After testing the products with a handheld elemental isotype analysis tool officers discovered they contained liquid ketamine. The cumulative value of the ketamine was about $219,880.