WAITE PARK -- A St. Paul man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer and then running from police. Waite Park police say the incident started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when an officer saw a vehicle that was reported as being involved in a hit and run crash in St. Joseph. They made a traffic stop near the intersection of Division Street and Waite Avenue. The Waite Park officer and a Stearns County deputy identified the driver as 24-year-old Kenari Harper of St. Paul and determined there was a warrant out on him from the Department of Corrections.