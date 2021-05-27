As More People Return To In-Person Work, Employers Weigh Whether To Mandate Vaccines

Harvard professor and author Tsedal Neeley says the pandemic made people realize they like remote work, and employers will need to think about revising cultural norms. Starting today, Michigan is rolling back most of the COVID-19 restrictions for the workplace. This marks the first major step taken by the state to end most of the indoor and outdoor restrictions by July 1. Many employees have become accustomed to working from home and because of that, many do not want to go back to the office, calling into question what the workplace will look like once Michigan and the United States successfully navigate the way forward at this point in the pandemic.