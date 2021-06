Blake Lively stepped out daughters Inez and Betty as they visited an NYC bakery. Husband Ryan Reynolds was also present for the sweet family day!. Blake Lively, 33, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, were seen out with their 1-year-old daughter Betty! The two stars have kept their youngest daughter out of the spotlight, but made a rare appearance with the baby along with daughter Inez, 4, to a bakery in New York City on Friday, May 7 — see the photos on DailyMail here. Blake kept Betty, who wore a turquoise sleeper, close in a baby carrier as Ryan walked behind.