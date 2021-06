Looking back on summer 2020, we can't help but realize how much learning we still had to do about the brands we were shopping. Since last June, we've researched and uncovered a handful of small shops and labels that are not just transparent about their production methods and sustainability efforts but also willing to donate to charities that could use support year round — not only during a pandemic. That's why we have very good reason for purchasing all the items on the list ahead. We don't just think the dresses, tees, accessories, swimwear, and home decor here is stylish, we also know the full story behind where the pieces came from — that's part of the reason we were attracted to them in the first place!