(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators plan a vote Monday on whether to override Governor Holcomb’s veto of a bill limiting local health orders. The bill requires county commissioners to give their blessing to emergency orders stricter than what the governor has imposed, and lets them overturn shutdowns of businesses who violate those orders. Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler, board president of the Indiana State Association of City and County Health Officers, says that would cause problems even if the commissioners back up their health departments, because it would cause delays in exactly those situations where quick action is critical.