Jailhouse Block: Liverpool Drug Dealer Shares Photo of Stilton Cheese, Promptly Gets Caught

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 3 days ago
Over the last several years, thousands of criminals conducted their nefarious ventures through EncroChat, a France-based communications system that used encrypted phones and other security features to keep everyone's data top secret. But European law enforcement finally managed to hack the system in 2020, leading to the arrest of nearly 750 suspected criminals in the UK alone. The UK’s National Crime Agency called it “Operation Venetic,” and many investigations are still ongoing.

