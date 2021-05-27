Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

President Biden recently tasked the U.S. Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts to identify the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The community already has been focused on this for eighteen months. Its conclusions so far: It is either manmade and escaped from a lab or it developed naturally and jumped from an animal species to humans. One can only wonder how many hours of research and analysis led to narrowing it down to these two options. Yes, you can sense a bit of sarcasm.