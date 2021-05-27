Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 days ago

Among scientists, the dominant theory for how the COVID-19 pandemic began remains natural transmission from animals to humans. But even the nation's top public health experts are supporting President Biden's call for further intelligence gathering to provide a more, quote, "definitive conclusion" to the pandemic's origins. In a statement yesterday, Biden acknowledged that the country's intelligence community doesn't have enough information to say whether the coronavirus came directly from an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. And that announcement reframes public health as a national security issue. National security reporter Michael Gordon reported on this for The Wall Street Journal. He joins us now. Welcome.

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Intelligence#Military Intelligence#Intelligence Community#The Wall Street Journal#Covid#Chinese#American#Copyright Npr#Who#Intelligence Officials#Intelligence Gathering#Origins#President Biden#Priorities#Biological Threats#Military Adversaries#Scientists#Public Health Officials#Iran#Definitive Conclusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Why Contact Tracing Couldn't Keep Up With The U.S. COVID Outbreak

Here's one (more) sign the COVID-19 pandemic is on the decline in the United States. NPR's latest survey of state health departments with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security finds many are winding down the contact tracing programs they scrambled to grow last year. More than half of the 36 health departments that responded to the survey in late May had fewer tracers than in December, and the vast majority isn't planning to hire more.
Fraud CrimesEngadget

DOJ memo puts ransomware investigations on a level similar to terrorism

As if ransomware attacks weren't already a major issue, in 2021 they've disrupted everything from gas pipelines to meat processing, and a report from Reuters shows just how the US Department of Justice is adjusting its response to the issue. A department official told Reuters that the new model for collecting and tracking information from cases around the country is similar to the model used for issues of national security like terrorism.
Public HealthWashington Times

On COVID--It's China ... And the United States?

President Biden recently tasked the U.S. Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts to identify the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The community already has been focused on this for eighteen months. Its conclusions so far: It is either manmade and escaped from a lab or it developed naturally and jumped from an animal species to humans. One can only wonder how many hours of research and analysis led to narrowing it down to these two options. Yes, you can sense a bit of sarcasm.
Politicstucsonpost.com

Canada orders PHAC to turn over documents on China

Toronto [Canada], June 3 (ANI): Amid global pressure for a fresh probe on COVID-19 origins, Canada's parliament on Thursday ordered the Public Health Agency (PHAC) to turn over unredacted documents related to collaboration with China on other deadly pathogens and the firing of two scientists. According to Sputnik, the House...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Newsweek

FBI Chief Christopher Wray Says All Americans Impacted by Cyberattacks

The recent cyberattacks in the U.S., namely on JBS and Colonial Pipeline, show that modern-day cyberattacks impact all Americans, the FBI director has said. FBI chief Christopher Wray made the comments just days after JBS, the world's largest meat-packing company, was hit by a ransomware attack believed to be linked to Russia, causing a widespread disruption of its plants.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...
Public SafetyPosted by
Axios

FBI Director Wray compares ransomware threat to 9/11

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that the bureau is currently investigating around 100 different types of ransomware that have been used to targeted between a dozen and 100 organizations. Driving the news: Wray said the malware attacks were similar to the challenges posed...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

FBI Director Wray likens the White House's urgency to address ransomware attacks to post-9/11 alarm

The White House is treating the spate of major ransomware attacks this year as a threat to national security, with FBI Director Christopher Wray comparing the government's newfound urgency to its rush to combat international terrorism after 9/11. "There are a lot of parallels, there's a lot of importance, and a lot of focus by us on disruption and prevention," Wray told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. "There's a shared responsibility, not just across government agencies but across the private sector and even the average American."