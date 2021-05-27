Cancel
Oil prices advance after U.S. inventories data

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices moved higher on Thursday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 64 cents to settle at 66.85 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 59 cents to close at 69.46 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

