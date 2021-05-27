Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

BOJ eyes extension to pandemic-aid scheme as COVID curbs persist

By Leika Kihara
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s expected extension of state of emergency curbs to combat COVID-19 heightens the chance the central bank will push back the current September deadline for a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the pandemic-relief programme if needed to underpin a fragile recovery as the country struggles with a resurgence in infections.

The BOJ may decide on an extension as early as its rate review in June, as the government looks to extend the curbs by three weeks, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The government is likely to decide on Friday to extend the current state of emergency curbs until June 20, according to Japanese media reports.

The BOJ last year ramped up asset purchases and put in place a loan programme aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped small firms to cushion the blow from the health crisis.

Many analysts have seen an extension to the BOJ’s relief measures as a done deal, as slow vaccine rollouts and a resurgence in infections weigh on an already weak economy.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Pandemic#Bank Of Japan#Government In Crisis#Economic Crisis#Central Bank#Covid#Nikkei#Japanese#Emergency Curbs#Extension#Scheme#Governor Haruhiko Kuroda#Japan Officials#Asset Purchases#Slow Vaccine Rollouts#Tokyo#State Of Emergency#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

"Pandemic mindset" persists among global consumers - survey

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - People in the world’s leading economies remain overwhelmingly nervous about returning to life as normal, even after having being vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey released on Thursday found. A mid-year update of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ's Kuroda warns of uneven global recovery from pandemic

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday said the unevenness of the world's recovery from a coronavirus-triggered recession could lead to an increase in savings, economic inequality and indebtedness. "The trio of increased savings, inequality and debt is considered to be intertwined in practice and may theoretically reduce the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
Public Healthasahi.com

Requests pour in for extension of COVID-19 state of emergency

Health experts have joined expanding calls from around Japan for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency beyond the May 31 deadline, saying medical systems remain severely strained. The central government plans to convene a task force meeting on May 28 to make a formal decision...
Businesswibqam.com

Japan may see inflation perk up in post-COVID era, says BOJ board member

TOKYO (Reuters) – A post-coronavirus pandemic world could offer an opportunity for Japanese firms to raise prices and help the central bank achieve its 2% inflation target, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday. While restaurants and hotels may need to continue shouldering the cost of steps...
Businesswibqam.com

Analysis: Fed’s dovish inflation approach complicates BOJ’s taper plans

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent commitment to keep interest rates low despite creeping inflation has created new headaches for the Bank of Japan, which is trying to quietly wean the economy off its massive stimulus. The Fed in August reframed its objectives amid the pandemic recovery, allowing...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philippine c.bank prepared for any U.S. Fed policy moves, says governor

MANILA, June 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ central bank is prepared in the event that the U.S. Federal Reserve changes its monetary policy, its governor said on Thursday. “We are prepared for any adjustment in Fed rates,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told a news conference, adding that the central bank had enough policy tools “for any eventualities.”
WorldFXStreet.com

BoJ's Kuroda: Beginning to see light at end of pandemic tunnel

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko said on Monday that each recession has different characteristics and noted that the difference in the severity of the downturn among industries, business types and occupations has been dramatic this time, per Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Unevenness of recession, ongoing recovery could reinforce three trends;...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

BJP states to have scheme for children orphaned by COVID

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday wrote to all party-ruled states regarding a scheme for the welfare of children who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme will be implemented on May 30, the day NDA government led by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia leads Asian stocks lower, firm dollar hits currencies

* Malaysian stocks fall nearly 1% * India's c.bank keeps rates steady * Most regional currencies set to post weekly losses By Sameer Manekar June 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities declined on Friday, with Malaysian shares falling the most as domestic coronavirus cases rise, while currencies weakened after upbeat economic data from the United States boosted the dollar. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2% as Malaysia reported 8,209 new daily coronavirus cases and 103 deaths on Thursday. South Korea's won softened by about 0.3% and was set for its third straight session of losses, while the Thai baht slipped 0.4% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday. The U.S. jobs report raised concerns over policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and all eyes now turn to May non-farm payrolls later on Friday which could reignite taper talk from the central bank. India's blue-chip Nifty index inched lower by midday, even as the central bank kept its interest rates steady at record lows as widely expected and announced bond purchases on top of its current quantitative easing programme. "While we do not see any action on the policy rate front in the coming months, we are poised to see a more accountable and action-oriented RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ahead," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. "We reckon even as yields may inch up gradually and orderly, the RBI will continue to strive fixing skewed yield and maintain its preference for curve flattening." Yields on India's 10-year benchmark bonds have dropped nearly 17 basis points so far in the second quarter after rising more than 28 basis points in the first. For the week, most regional currencies were on track to post modest losses except Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to end marginally higher. Most regional equities were set for mild weekly gains. HIGHLIGHTS: ** China's yuan set for biggest weekly loss in at least four months ** Thailand's headline CPI rises for a second straight month in May ** Japan's economy likely shrank less than initially estimated in Q1 - Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.N2 -0.40 5.46 3 25> China.