Severe Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Ector; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ECTOR AND WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 130. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov