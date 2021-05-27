Cancel
Ector County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Ector; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ECTOR AND WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 130. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 14 miles east of Greenwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.