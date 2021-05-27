Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 18:07:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Maricao The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico * Until 700 PM AST. * At 507 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. In addition, mudslides in areas of steep terrain are possible. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional heavy rainfall will occur through at least 5 pm. * Flooding of some roads is possible along with low lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata .An upper level trough of low pressure across west Texas will continue to bring abundant moisture across portions of deep south Texas tonight into Friday while a frontal boundary remains stationary across south Texas. This will provide the potential for heavy rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley and northern ranchlands tonight through early Saturday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Rainfall from the past week has provided saturated soils across most portions of deep south Texas. Periods of heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight through early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can be expected tonight through Friday night with isolated amounts up to 5 inches. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas will experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. In the eastern half of the area, flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. In the western half of the area, light to moderate rain continues to prolong the improvement in conditions and a new advisory will be issued. Please see the bulletin for that advisory for more details. Continue to heed remaining road closures.
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Churchill, Pershing by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 17:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Churchill; Pershing The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for North central Churchill County in west central Nevada South central Pershing County in west central Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 521 PM PDT, a dust plume that lofted off of the Carson Sink was 7 miles east of Trinity Junction, or 16 miles southwest of Lovelock, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Interstate 80 will be impacted by this swath of dust, severely limiting visibility at times. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Oreana, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112) and Buffalo Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DUST STORMS ARE DEADLY. Zero visibility. If caught in dust, pull off the road and turn off all lights. Delay travel if at all possible.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cecil, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cecil; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following areas: in northeast Maryland, Cecil. In northern Maryland, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will average around a half an inch, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time for locations that experience multiple thunderstorms. * Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time can result in rapid rises of water in streams, creeks, and urban areas.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additionally, City of Mission personnel reported numerous road closures in the city of Mission due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso, Palmview, Palmhurst, South McAllen, North McAllen, Sharyland, Alton, Austin Middle School, Carman Elementary School, Mayfield Park and San Juan City Hall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaufort The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Duplin County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Martin County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Tyrrell County in eastern North Carolina Washington County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding has been reported in Mount Olive. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across many areas along and west of Highway 17. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Plymouth, Warsaw, La Grange, River Road, Mount Olive, Bethel, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Stokes, Belhaven and Snow Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and possibly localized flash flooding.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Fallston Jarrettsville... Monkton Glencoe... Phoenix Sparks... Hereford Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Inland Onslow; Jones; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Pamlico; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Pamlico, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Friday morning. * Frequent heavy showers and possible thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected over the eastern North Carolina through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Friday morning, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rainfall will lead to the risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of saturated soils.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Duplin; Greene; Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Duplin County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Martin County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Tyrrell County in eastern North Carolina Washington County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding has been reported in Mount Olive. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across many areas along and west of Highway 17. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Plymouth, Warsaw, La Grange, River Road, Mount Olive, Bethel, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Stokes, Belhaven and Snow Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and possibly localized flash flooding.