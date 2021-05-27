Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

The Queen will meet with Joe Biden when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.The US president and first lady, Jill Biden, will visit Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between 11 and 13 June.Before the summit, Mr Biden will meet with Boris Johnson on Thursday, 10 June, the White House confirmed.The Queen met Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days...