Creek County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

Creek County, OK
Oklahoma State
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Storm#Severe Limits#Southwestern Creek County#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Northeastern Oklahoma#Creek
